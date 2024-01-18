US hopes for more fruitful Iran nuclear talks as Mideast crisis abates

The United States hopes that as the current Middle East crisis abates over time, it may be possible to engage in a more fruitful dialogue about Iran's nuclear program, White House National Security Council Senior Director Pranay Vaddi said on Thursday.

