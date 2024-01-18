Left Menu

US hopes for more fruitful Iran nuclear talks as Mideast crisis abates

Updated: 18-01-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 21:49 IST
US hopes for more fruitful Iran nuclear talks as Mideast crisis abates
The United States hopes that as the current Middle East crisis abates over time, it may be possible to engage in a more fruitful dialogue about Iran's nuclear program, White House National Security Council Senior Director Pranay Vaddi said on Thursday.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed in Saint Paul, Minn. and David Brunnstrom in Washington; Writing by Arshad Mohammed)

