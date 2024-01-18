Biden says Iran-Pakistan clash shows Iran is not well-liked in region

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the clashes between Iran and Pakistan this week show that Iran is not well-liked in the region.

Pakistan launched strikes on separatist militants inside Iran on Thursday, in a retaliatory attacktwo days after Tehran said it struck the bases of another group within Pakistani territory.

"As you can see Iran is not particularly well liked in the region and where that goes, we're working on now. I don't know where that goes," Biden said.

