Left Menu

Spanish court rules Facebook moderator suffered work-related mental trauma

A Spanish court has ruled a former Facebook moderator's mental health was damaged by his work reviewing graphic content such as beheadings, in a case that could have implications for how social media firms work with moderators. The Barcelona court, upholding a decision by Spain's social security agency, said the psychiatric treatment the subcontracted moderator required was due to work-related issues, meaning he is entitled to extra compensation for sick leave.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 23:07 IST
Spanish court rules Facebook moderator suffered work-related mental trauma

A Spanish court has ruled a former Facebook moderator's mental health was damaged by his work reviewing graphic content such as beheadings, in a case that could have implications for how social media firms work with moderators.

The Barcelona court, upholding a decision by Spain's social security agency, said the psychiatric treatment the subcontracted moderator required was due to work-related issues, meaning he is entitled to extra compensation for sick leave. The moderator was employed between 2018 and 2020 by CCC Barcelona Digital Services, part of Telus International, which is one of Facebook owner Meta's outsourced providers.

Meta did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Telus said it was disappointed by the ruling and would appeal.

It is the first time in Spain that a court has recognised a content moderator's sick leave was caused by their job, said Francesc Feliu, the worker's lawyer who is also representing around 20 other former and current content moderators at CCC on similar legal grounds. The former worker had to watch content including "self-mutilations, beheadings of civilians murdered by terrorist groups, torture inflicted on people, suicides," the court said.

CCC filed a lawsuit in 2022 seeking to overturn the social security agency's decision that the moderator's mental health condition was the result of his work. In his Jan. 12 ruling, seen by Reuters, judge Jesus Fuertes rejected CCC's claim.

"The worker has been suffering a situation of great emotional and psychological impact in his job," he wrote, adding that the leave granted in 2019 was "exclusively and undoubtedly" caused by his work. In 2020, Facebook agreed a settlement with U.S. content moderators suffering mental health issues. Last year, a moderator in Germany was put on paid leave pending an internal investigation after he called for an improvement in working conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024