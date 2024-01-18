White House: US doesn't want to see escalation in Iran-Pakistan clashes

The United States does not want to see an escalation in clashes between Iran and Pakistan, the White House said on Thursday.

"We're monitoring this very, very closely. We don't want to see an escalation clearly in South and Central Asia. And we're in touch with our Pakistani counterparts," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Air Force One as President Joe Biden flew to North Carolina.

