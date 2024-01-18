Judge in Trump case sets hearing on accusations of misconduct by Georgia DA -Washington Post
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 23:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
A judge in the election interference case against former U.S. President Donald Trump in Georgia has set a hearing for Feb. 15 regarding accusations that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her lead prosecutor engaged in an improper relationship and mishandled public money, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fulton County
- U.S.
- Fani Willis
- Donald Trump
- Georgia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine says no 'plan B' to unblocking U.S. funding
Iraq says U.S.-led international coalition bears responsibility for 'unjustified' attack on an Iraqi security force
BRIEF-British Defense Company BAE Systems Said It Will Restart Production Of M777 Parts For The U.S. Army - WSJ
Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk signs research partnerships with U.S. biotech firms
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks look up, but yields rise on resilient U.S. labor market