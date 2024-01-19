US says there is 'no way' to solve Israel's security issues, Gaza war without a Palestinian state
There is "no way" to solve Israel's long-term security challenges in the region and the short-term challenges of rebuilding Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian state, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday. Speaking at a news briefing, Miller said Israel has an opportunity right now as countries in the region are ready to provide security assurances to Israel.
"But there is no way to solve their long-term challenges to provide lasting security and there is no way to solve the short-term challenges of rebuilding Gaza and establishing governance in Gaza and providing security for Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian state."
