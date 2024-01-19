President Biden's son Hunter faces Feb. 28 deposition in impeachment inquiry
Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2024 03:40 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 03:40 IST
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, will appear on Feb. 28 before House of Representatives committees undertaking an impeachment inquiry into his father, according to a statement issued by the committee chairs on Thursday.
"His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates," James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Jim Jordan, House Judiciary chairman, said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US education official resigns over Biden's Israel-Gaza policy
Biden to sharpen attack on Trump in Jan. 6 anniversary speech
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to sharpen attack on Trump in Jan. 6 anniversary speech; Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump and more
Biden administration announces $162 million to expand computer chip factories in Colorado and Oregon
Israel Defence minister Gallant meets with senior Advisor to US President Biden Amos Hochstein