China to track developments in Red Sea, provide support to foreign trade enterprises

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-01-2024 05:17 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 05:17 IST
China's Ministry of Commerce said it was closely tracking developments in the Red Sea in response to the escalating situation there and the country would provide support and assistance to foreign trade enterprises. "It is hoped that all parties concerned will restore and ensure the security of shipping lanes in the Red Sea waters," a spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement late Thursday.

The ministry said it hopes all parties jointly safeguard the smooth flow of global production and supply chains and the normal order of international trade.

