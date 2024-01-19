PM Modi dedicates to nation over 90,000 houses completed under PMAY-Urban in Maharashtra

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of 8 AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) projects worth around Rs. 2,000 crores in Solapur, Maharashtra today. Shri Modi dedicated to the nation more than 90,000 houses completed under PMAY-Urban in Maharashtra and 15,000 houses of Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur, whose beneficiaries comprise thousands of handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, Bidi workers, drivers, among others. He also initiated the distribution of 1st and 2nd instalments to 10,000 beneficiaries of PM-SVANIDHI in Maharashtra during the programme.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the nation is in a mood for bhakti with the Pran Pratishtha at the Ram Temple at Ayodhya Dham on 22nd January. “The decade-old pain of Lord Ram’s darshan in a tent will be far out now”, PM Modi remarked. He said he is following the rules and regulations of the 11-day anushthan with utmost dedication and commitment under the guidance of saints and seers and expressed confidence in conducting the Pran Pratishtha with the blessings of all citizens. The Prime Minister noted the fact that his 11-day special ritual was initiated at Panchwati in Nashik, Maharashtra. He expressed happiness that more than one lakh families of Maharashtra are having their ‘Grih Pravesh’ in this moment of devotion. “It is a matter of great joy that these 1 lakh families will light Ram Jyoti in their pucca homes in the evening of 22nd January”, he said. At the request of PM Modi, the people displayed their pledge of Ram Jyoti by switching on their mobile flashes.

The Prime Minister congratulated the people of the region and entire Maharashtra on the projects that were launched today. He credited the hard work of the people of Maharashtra and the progressive state government’s efforts for the glory of Maharashtra.

“Ram always taught us to be true to our words and promises”, the Prime Minister said expressing delight that the resolution taken for the thousands of poor from Solapur is becoming a reality today. An emotional Prime Minister said that the largest society under PM Awas Yojna has been inaugurated today and recalled the wish from his childhood days about living in such homes. “It gives immense satisfaction when the dreams of thousands of families are realized and their blessings become my greatest wealth”, a teary-eyed Prime Minister exclaimed. He recalled assuring the people during the foundation stone laying ceremony of this project that Modi himself would come to hand over the keys to their houses upon completion of the project. “Today Modi has fulfilled his guarantee”, he continued “Modi’s guarantee means fulfilment of guarantee.” The Prime Minister highlighted that those who received their houses today, and their generations, had to face suffering and distress due to homelessness and expressed confidence that the chain of suffering will now break and the future generations will not face the same ordeal. “Ram Jyoti to be lit on 22nd January will become an inspiration to ward off the darkness of poverty”, the Prime Minister said. He wished for a life full of happiness for everyone.

The Prime Minister prayed for the prosperity and happiness of the families that are getting new homes today. “Our government is trying from the first day to ensure that there is good governance in the country by following the ideals of Shri Ram and honesty reigns in the country. It is Ram Rajya only that inspired the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas”, said PM Modi. Quoting Ramchari Manas, Shri Modi reiterated the government’s focus on the welfare of the poor.

PM Modi recalled the time when the poor were deprived of dignity due to the absence of basic amenities like pucca houses and toilets. This led to attention on houses and toilet issues by the present government and 10 crores ‘Izzat Ghar’ and 4 crore pucca houses were provided in a mission mode.

The Prime Minister said that instead of misguiding people, the path of the government is ‘dignity of labour’, ‘self-reliant worker’ and ‘welfare of the poor’. “You dream big. Your dreams are my resolution”, the Prime Minister assured. He mentioned affordable urban houses and fair rent societies for migrant labourers. “We are making efforts to provide residences near to the place of work’, " he said.

Drawing an analogy to the city of Solapur with Ahmedabad about being the city of ‘Shramiks’, the Prime Minister highlighted his connection to the city of Solapur during his time at ‘Purvashram’ and said that it was the Padmashali families that provided food to him even though their living conditions were poor. He recalled being presented with a weaved artwork of Lakshmanrao Inamdar, a lawyer who was instrumental in shaping the Prime Minister's life and said that it still remains an important part of his life today.

The Prime Minister pointed out the lack of results of earlier poverty alleviation programmes due to the absence of proper intent and middleman pilferage. Due to clean intention, policies favouring the empowerment of the poor and commitment to the nation, the Prime Minister said ‘Modi has given the guarantee of taking the benefit of the government schemes directly to the beneficiaries. In the last 10 years, more than 30 lakh crore rupees have been transferred directly to the accounts of women, farmers, youth and the poor”, he said. 10 crore fake beneficiaries were weeded out using JAM trinity of Jan Dhan-Aadhar -Mobile.

Highlighting the efforts of the government to prioritize the welfare of the poor by initiating multiple schemes, the Prime Minister informed that 25 crore people in the country have come out of poverty in the last 9 years. This, the Prime Minister said, is a result of the tapasya of 10 years and true dedication towards the poor. He said that it also empowers and inspires others to defeat poverty.

The Prime Minister reiterated the belief that the poor can overcome poverty if resources and facilities are provided to them. Therefore, the present government provided resources and facilities and made honest efforts toward their welfare. Recalling the time when the main issue concerning the poor was two meals per day, the Prime Minister mentioned the free ration program initiated by the government so that no poor person has to sleep on an empty stomach. He further added that the scheme initiated during the coronavirus period is now being extended for 5 more years. The Prime Minister emphasized the need to support those 25 crore people who have come out of poverty so that they do not fall back below the poverty line anytime in the future. “These 25 crore people are moving forward with the dedication to fulfil my resolve and I stand with them”, he added.

Mentioning One Nation One Ration Card, the Prime Minister said that this will ensure consistent supply of ration to those who are on the move. He underlined medical expenditure as the chief cause of pushing people into poverty and making it difficult to break the cycle of poverty. To address this, the government came out with the Ayushman Card that provides medical treatment up to 5 lakh rupees, saving about 1 lakh crore rupees on medical expenses. Similarly, medicines are available at an 80 percent discount on Jan Aushadhi Kendra saving about 30 thousand crore rupees of poor patients. Jal Jeevan mission is saving citizens from waterborne diseases. The highest number of beneficiaries come from backward and tribal communities, he informed. “The poor should get a pucca house, toilet, electricity connection, water, all such facilities are also a guarantee of social justice”, PM Modi emphasized.

“The poor must be provided with economic security. This too is Modi’s guarantee”, the Prime Minister remarked as he mentioned life insurance schemes for the poor with Rs 2 lakhs cover for accidents and life insurance. He informed about Rs 16,000 crores in the form of insurance to poor families during their time of need.

PM Modi underlined that Modi’s guarantee is becoming a boon, especially for those who had no bank guarantees to keep. He mentioned those who did not have bank accounts and pointed out that availing a bank loan was impossible. The Prime Minister touched upon the Jan Dhan Yojna which connected 50 crore poor with the banking system by opening up bank accounts and mentioned today’s occasion where 10,000 beneficiaries got bank assistance under PM Svanidhi. He also mentioned that the street vendors and hawkers, who had to look towards the market to avail of high-interest loans, are now being provided bank loans without any guarantee. “So far, loans worth thousands of crores have been disbursed to them”, he added.

Noting that Solapur is an industrial city, a city of workers, known for its textiles, Prime Minister Modi said that the city boasts the largest MSME cluster for making school uniforms. Keeping in mind such Viswakarmas who are involved in stitching uniforms, the government came out with the PM Vishwakarma Scheme to provide loans, training, and modern equipment. He asked the deserving candidates to get enrolled as ‘Modi Ki Guarantee ki Gadi is making rounds all over the country.

Stressing the need to create an Aatmnirbhar Bharat, the Prime Minister underlined the role of small and cottage industries in the mission. Listing the steps to support the MSMEs, PM Modi mentioned the package during the pandemic and One District One Product Scheme. He said that due to campaigns like Vocal for Local and Made in India, Indian products are finding new possibilities due to improved profile.

The Prime Minister underlined that India will be included in the top three economies of the world during the present government’s third term. “I have guaranteed this to the citizens and this will also be fulfilled”, he emphasized. He highlighted the role of many cities like Solapur in the economic expansion of the country and credited the double-engine government for continuously improving facilities like water and sewage in these cities. He also noted the development work of connecting cities with good roads, railways and airways taking place at a fast pace. “Be it Sant Gyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg or Sant Tukaram Palkhi Marg, work on these is also going on at a fast pace. The work of the four-lane highway between Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Solapur will also be completed soon”, he added. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the citizens will continue to bless the government and congratulated those who got their permanent homes today.

Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Shri Ajit Pawar and Founder of Raynagar Federation, Shri Narsayya Adam were present on the occasion among others.

(With Inputs from PIB)