Left Menu

EPACK Durable IPO subscribed 77 pc on first day of subscription

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 19:10 IST
EPACK Durable IPO subscribed 77 pc on first day of subscription

The initial public offering of EPACK Durable, an outsourced design manufacturer of room air conditioners, got subscribed 77 per cent on the first day of subscription on Friday.

The initial share sale received bids for 1,53,54,560 shares, as against 1,99,77,615 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 1.17 times while the portion for non-institutional investors attracted 82 per cent subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part got subscribed 1 per cent.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) has a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 1,04,37,047 equity shares.

The IPO has a price range of Rs 218-230 a share.

EPACK Durable Ltd on Thursday raised Rs 192 crore from anchor investors.

At the upper end of the price band, the public issue is expected to mobilise Rs 640 crore.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be utilised for funding capital expenditure for the setting up of manufacturing facilities, payment of loans, and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2002, EPACK Durable manufactures room air conditioners and small household appliances.

It has integrated manufacturing facilities in Dehradun and Bhiwadi, Rajasthan where it manufactures room air conditioners, components, and small household appliances for leading Indian and MNC brands in India as an Original Design Manufacturer (ODM).

Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors and ICICI Securities are the managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024