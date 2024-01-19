Left Menu

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza requires 'sustainable solution that gives immediate relief” to those affected: Jaishankar at NAM summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip requires a sustainable solution that gives immediate relief to those most affected.Right now, the conflict in Gaza is understandably uppermost in our minds.

PTI | Kampala | Updated: 19-01-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 22:41 IST
Humanitarian crisis in Gaza requires 'sustainable solution that gives immediate relief” to those affected: Jaishankar at NAM summit
  • Country:
  • Uganda

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip requires a "sustainable solution that gives immediate relief" to those most affected.

''Right now, the conflict in Gaza is understandably uppermost in our minds. This humanitarian crisis requires a sustainable solution that gives immediate relief to those most affected,'' Jaishankar said in his address at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit at the Ugandan capital of Kampala.

''We must also be clear that terrorism and hostage-taking are unacceptable. At the same time, international humanitarian law must always be respected by all States. It is also imperative that conflict does not spread within or beyond the region,'' he added.

He advocated a two-state solution where the Palestinian people can live within secure borders. ''Our collective endeavours should focus on making this realisable,'' he added.

The war between Israel and Hamas has killed more than 24,000 people on the Gaza side as affected people face pathetic living conditions sans water, power, food and medical aid.

On the other hand, Israel, which has seen 1400 plus deaths, insists on the release of more than 100 hostages still held by Hamas and continues pounding the Gaza Strip relentlessly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024