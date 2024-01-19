Left Menu

Advocate appointed Gujarat HC judge days after SC Collegium recommendation

We made further enquiries to come to a definite conclusion as to his suitability, the Supreme Court Collegium had said on January 9 recommending his name.

Days after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended his name, advocate Pranav Shailesh Trivedi was on Friday elevated as a judge of the Gujarat High Court.

A notification to this effect was issued by the law ministry.

The SC Collegium had recommended Trivedi's elevation on January 9.

In September 2022, the collegium of the High Court of Gujarat had unanimously recommended the appointment of Trivedi as a judge. The Gujarat governor and chief minister had concurred with the recommendation.

On March 2, 2023, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended that the proposal for the elevation of Trivedi be returned to the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court ''for being considered at the appropriate stage''.

It said the Department of Justice has referred back the file for ''positive consideration'' of the proposal.

''We have reconsidered our earlier recommendation dated March 2, 2023 in light of the reasons recorded by the Department of Justice in the file. We made further enquiries to come to a definite conclusion as to his suitability,'' the Supreme Court Collegium had said on January 9 recommending his name.

