Left Menu

Jharkhand: SIT to probe murder of businessman in Chatarpur

The Jharkhand government on Friday formed a special investigation team to probe into the killing of a 27-year-old businessman, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Chatarpur in Palamu district.

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 19-01-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 23:28 IST
Jharkhand: SIT to probe murder of businessman in Chatarpur
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government on Friday formed a special investigation team to probe into the killing of a 27-year-old businessman, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Chatarpur in Palamu district. Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said the SIT will be headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Chatarpur) Ajay Kumar.

Three motorcycle-borne miscreants had on Thursday shot at the man, identified as Shubham Gupta, when he was inside his car and fled, police said. Ramesan told PTI that the deceased was a sugar wholesaler in Harihargunj, and he came to Chatarpur along with his father.

Meanwhile, locals called for a bandh in Harihargunj and Chatarpur on Friday in protest against the incident.

The strike was peaceful, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024