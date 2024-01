Jharkhand: SIT to probe murder of businessman in Chatarpur

The Jharkhand government on Friday formed a special investigation team to probe into the killing of a 27-year-old businessman, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Chatarpur in Palamu district. Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said the SIT will be headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Chatarpur) Ajay Kumar.

Three motorcycle-borne miscreants had on Thursday shot at the man, identified as Shubham Gupta, when he was inside his car and fled, police said. Ramesan told PTI that the deceased was a sugar wholesaler in Harihargunj, and he came to Chatarpur along with his father.

Meanwhile, locals called for a bandh in Harihargunj and Chatarpur on Friday in protest against the incident.

The strike was peaceful, officials said.

