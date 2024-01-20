Left Menu

Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official -source

An Israeli missile strike on Syria's capital Damascus on Saturday killed a member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards and wounded others, a security source in the regional pro-Syria alliance told Reuters. Syrian state media said a likely Israeli attack had targeted a building in the Mazzeh neighbourhood of Damascus, without giving further details.

Syrian state media said a likely Israeli attack had targeted a building in the Mazzeh neighbourhood of Damascus, without giving further details. Other local media in Syria reported explosions heard across the Syrian capital. The security source, part of a network of groups close to Syria's government and its major ally Iran, said the multi-storey building was used by Iranian advisers supporting President Bashar al-Assad's government, and that it was entirely flattened by "precision-targeted Israeli missiles".

There was no immediate comment from Israel. Essam Al-Amin, head of the Al-Mowasat Hospital in Damascus, told local Syrian outlet Al-Watan Online that his hospital had received one corpse and three wounded people, including a woman, following Saturday's attack.

A spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad told Reuters that no members of their group were wounded in the strike, following reports that some were at the bombed-out building. Israel has long pursued a bombing campaign against Iran-linked targets in Syria. But it has shifted to

deadlier strikes in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by militants of the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from Gaza.

In December, an Israeli strike killed two Guards members, and another on Dec. 25 killed a senior adviser

to the Guards who was overseeing military coordination between Syria and Iran.

