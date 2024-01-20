Left Menu

Five boats gutted in fire at water sports academy in Bhopal

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-01-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 16:19 IST
At least five row boats were gutted in a fire that erupted in the state government-run water sports academy in Bhopal on Saturday, an official said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze erupted at the academy located in the Jahangirabad police station area, the official said.

The fire control room was notified around noon, and the blaze was put out in 15 minutes, Bhopal Municipal Corporation fire officer Rameshwar Neel told PTI.

At least five boats anchored at the site were gutted, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

According to sources in the sports department, the cost of a row boat was around Rs 20 lakh.

People in the vicinity tried to douse the flames with buckets of water, they said.

When contacted, state Sports Minister Vishvas Sarang said he had received information about the blaze and would be visiting the site.

