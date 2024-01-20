Gujarat HC not to pass adverse order if lawyer skips hearing on Jan 22: advocates' association
The Gujarat High Court will not pass any adverse order if a lawyer in a case remains absent on January 22 on account of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, an advocates association claimed on Saturday.Lawyers had made a request in this regard to Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal, said president of the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association GHCAA Brijesh Trivedi.The information could not be immediately confirmed officially or from the high court registry.
The Gujarat High Court will not pass any adverse order if a lawyer in a case remains absent on January 22 on account of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, an advocates' association claimed on Saturday.
Lawyers had made a request in this regard to Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal, said president of the Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association (GHCAA) Brijesh Trivedi.
The information could not be immediately confirmed officially or from the high court registry. ''We had made a request to the chief justice in writing three days ago that if someone is not present on January 22 on account of the 'pran pratishtha' at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the court should not pass any adverse order against him (litigant represented by absentee lawyer),'' Trivedi told reporters. The GHCAA was informed on Saturday that the chief justice had accepted the request, he added.
