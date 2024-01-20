Left Menu

WEF to hold next Davos annual meeting from Jan 20-24 in 2025

PTI | Davos | Updated: 20-01-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 18:36 IST
WEF to hold next Davos annual meeting from Jan 20-24 in 2025
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Davos)
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The World Economic Forum will hold its next annual meeting in this Swiss ski resort town from January 20-24, 2025.

The five-day annual meeting of 2024 ended on Friday and was attended by nearly 3,000 leaders from government, business and civil society from more than 125 countries, including 350 heads of state and government, and ministers.

Under the theme of 'Rebuilding Trust', the leaders discussed ways to revive the economy and tackle various challenges including on climate, conflicts and misinformation fronts.

More than 450 sessions and workshops took place during the Annual Meeting 2024 from January 15-19, 2024, while a meeting of national security advisors from over 80 countries took place on January 14 to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine.

Three union ministers and representatives from several states from India as well as over 100 business leaders also participated in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024