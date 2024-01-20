2 policemen injured in tent fire at Bihar Niwas in Delhi

Two personnel of Rajasthan Police were injured after the tent where they were staying in at Bihar Niwas in Chanakyapuri in central Delhi caught fire, police said on Saturday.

The injured were identified as Head Constable Hansraj, 56, and Constable Dinesh/ They have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital and are recuperating, police said.

The fire broke out early Friday morning in one of the tents set up for the security personnel, an official said.

At least two fire tenders were pressed into service and within half an hour the fire was brought under control, the person said.

A police officer said Hansraj received 40 per cent burns and Dinesh received minor injuries.

Police said the matter is being investigated to ascertain the reason for the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)