Left Menu

2 policemen injured in tent fire at Bihar Niwas in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 20:37 IST
2 policemen injured in tent fire at Bihar Niwas in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Two personnel of Rajasthan Police were injured after the tent where they were staying in at Bihar Niwas in Chanakyapuri in central Delhi caught fire, police said on Saturday.

The injured were identified as Head Constable Hansraj, 56, and Constable Dinesh/ They have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital and are recuperating, police said.

The fire broke out early Friday morning in one of the tents set up for the security personnel, an official said.

At least two fire tenders were pressed into service and within half an hour the fire was brought under control, the person said.

A police officer said Hansraj received 40 per cent burns and Dinesh received minor injuries.

Police said the matter is being investigated to ascertain the reason for the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024