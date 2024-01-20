Left Menu

BSF: 181 cadets complete 37-week course at training centre in Latur

A total of 181 Border Security Force cadets completed their 37-week course at the Subsidiary Training Centre of the paramilitary force in Chakur in Latur.An official said the convocation ceremony was held at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj parade ground on Saturday.The course lasted from April 17 last year to January 20.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 20-01-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 22:02 IST
BSF: 181 cadets complete 37-week course at training centre in Latur
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 181 Border Security Force cadets completed their 37-week course at the Subsidiary Training Centre of the paramilitary force in Chakur in Latur.

An official said the convocation ceremony was held at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj parade ground on Saturday.

''The course lasted from April 17 last year to January 20. The passing out parade was reviewed by BSF Inspector General Sureshchand Yadav. Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Reddy was also present,'' he said.

The cadets hailed from states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh, he added.

''During the course, the cadets were trained for physical efficiency, handling of weapons and ammunition, fieldcraft, map reading, field engineering, internal security duty, border management, law and human rights etc,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024