Left Menu

CM Siddaramaiah rolls out 21 new products of Mysore Sandal brand

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-01-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 22:18 IST
CM Siddaramaiah rolls out 21 new products of Mysore Sandal brand
Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday rolled out 21 new products manufactured by state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited. The products brought out under the ''Mysore Sandal Wave'' range include 10 varieties of premium Mysore Sandal soap, three types of shower gel, six novelties of soap kits, hand wash and drinking water.

Speaking on the occasion at the Vidhana Soudha, the Chief Minister said this is the first time that Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) which has been stepping forward as per the present generation trend has launched 21 products since its inception 107 years ago.

Appreciating the company's competitive spirit to produce novel products including shower gel, he advised to give priority to maintaining quality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024