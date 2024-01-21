Left Menu

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 21-01-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 10:58 IST
Sikkim election dept launches awareness programme on EVMs, VVPAT
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Election department of Sikkim has launched a statewide awareness programme on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), an official release said.

The election department deployed 26 demonstration centres and six mobile vans to carry out awareness programme across six districts to provide citizens with a first-hand experience of the voting process and familiarisation with the machines, the release said.

The awareness programme is carried out ahead of every general election and state legislative assembly aimed at educating the voters about the functioning of EVMs and VVPATs by apprising them of step-by-step procedure for casting votes and verify their choices through the VVPAT slip, it said.

Assembly elections in the Himalayan state are due this year along with Lok Sabha elections.

Awareness through physical demonstration fosters a deeper understanding of EVM and VVPAT functionality and is instrumental in dispelling misconceptions, boosting voter confidence, and ensuring a more informed and participative electorate, the release added.

The programme includes outreach and awareness activities in all 32 assembly constituencies spread across six districts of Sikkim.

As per the ECI's standing guidelines, the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all states are mandated to carry out a focused awareness campaign around three months prior to the announcement of election.

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

