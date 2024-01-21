Left Menu

3 die as vehicle falls into gorge in Arunachal

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 21-01-2024
At least three persons were killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Hawai in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened about 5 km from Hawai on the Hawai-Chingwanti road on January 18, Anjaw SP Rike Kamsi told PTI over the phone.

The deceased has been identified as Dilip Deka (26), Punit Basotia (31), and Nagandra Shah (50), all employees of a garage in Tinsukia.

The SP said that they were in Hawaii for some repair work.

The vehicle on which they were travelling skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge, he said.

The bodies were reportedly stuck inside the car but later taken out with the help of the Namsai police and an NDRF team.

Police received the information about the accident Saturday morning, but were unable to retrieve the bodies and the vehicle, he said.

Later in the day, the SP said the district administration and police took the help of a National Disaster Response Force team to retrieve the bodies and the vehicle.

He said the bodies have been handed over to the families of the deceased for last rites.

