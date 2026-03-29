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BJP to score hat-trick in Assam, come to power for third consecutive term: Party president Nitin Nabin in Tinsukia.

PTI | Tinsukia | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:05 IST
BJP to score hat-trick in Assam, come to power for third consecutive term: Party president Nitin Nabin in Tinsukia.
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BJP to score hat-trick in Assam, come to power for third consecutive term: Party president Nitin Nabin in Tinsukia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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