Historic Bombs Neutralized Safely in Assam's Tinsukia

Two World War II-era bombs were successfully defused in Tinsukia district, Assam, after being discovered by a civilian digging in Ledo's Burma Camp area. The bombs, a general-purpose and an incendiary type, posed a significant threat.

The Indian Army's Red Shield Division swiftly evacuated residents and established a secure perimeter. This quick response ensured stringent safety protocol adherence, according to Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Mahender Rawat.

The bomb disposal team carefully transported the munitions to a designated safe location where a controlled detonation was conducted to neutralize any threat, ensuring public safety without causing collateral damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)