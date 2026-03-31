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Historic Bombs Neutralized Safely in Assam's Tinsukia

Two World War II-era bombs were discovered in Assam's Tinsukia district and safely defused by the Indian Army. Found in Ledo's Burma Camp area, the bombs posed a significant threat. A controlled operation ensured no collateral damage, maintaining public safety during the disposal process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:51 IST
Historic Bombs Neutralized Safely in Assam's Tinsukia
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  • India

Two World War II-era bombs were successfully defused in Tinsukia district, Assam, after being discovered by a civilian digging in Ledo's Burma Camp area. The bombs, a general-purpose and an incendiary type, posed a significant threat.

The Indian Army's Red Shield Division swiftly evacuated residents and established a secure perimeter. This quick response ensured stringent safety protocol adherence, according to Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Mahender Rawat.

The bomb disposal team carefully transported the munitions to a designated safe location where a controlled detonation was conducted to neutralize any threat, ensuring public safety without causing collateral damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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