Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, Assam became state of opportunities: BJP chief Nitin Nabin at poll rally in Tinsukia.
PTI | Tinsukia | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:09 IST
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Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, Assam became state of opportunities: BJP chief Nitin Nabin at poll rally in Tinsukia.
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