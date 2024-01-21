Tripura declares dry day on Monday due to Ram temple consecration ceremony

The Tripura government declared a dry day in the state on Monday on the occasion of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on that day, according to an official order.

The state government had earlier declared a half-day holiday on Monday on the occasion of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony.

''The state government has desired to declare a dry day on the auspicious occasion of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday. You are requested to issue necessary notice to all licensees to maintain dry day on Monday i.e. January 22, 2024, as per the provision of the Tripura Excise Act and Rules'', an official of the Excise department wrote to all District Magistrates and Collectors.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday participated in a cleanliness drive at Laxmi Narayan temple and Andamoyee Maa temple in Agartala.

''Following an appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are carrying out cleanliness drive in various temples... We will clean up Kashba Kalibari in Sepahijala district and Tripueswari temple in Gumati district on Monday. We are feeling good to get engaged in such holy work'', he told reporters.

''A 'yajna' will be performed at Durgabari (Agartala) on Monday to mark the auspicious occasion of the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple... We want to rule the state the way Lord Ram ruled his kingdom'', he added.

