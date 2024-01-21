Left Menu

Sri Lanka's main Tamil party elects new leader

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 21-01-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 19:24 IST
Sri Lanka's main Tamil party elects new leader
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's main Tamil minority party - the Ilankai Thamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) – on Sunday elected Sivagnanam Sritharan its new leader through a secret ballot held at the eastern port district of Trincomalee.

Sritharan, a member of the national parliament representing the northern district of Jaffna, defeated his rival Abraham Sumanthiran from the same district by 184 votes to 137 in the ballot.

Sritharan, a former teacher and a hardline Tamil, defeated the lawyer and the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) international face Sumanthiran.

The TNA in 2004 became the configuration of ITAK with five parties joining it. Currently, the TNA, which contested under the ITAK symbol in the last parliamentary election in 2020, holds 10 seats in the 225-member national parliament.

TNA was accused as the proxy of the then dominant LTTE which ran a parallel administration in the parts of North and East until they were crushed by the government troops in 2009 after a three decades-old campaign to carve out a separate Tamil state.

The leadership of ITAK had fallen vacant after the two-year term of its senior Mavai Senathirajah ended.

The TNA has participated in reconciliation talks with President Ranil Wickremesinghe since January 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024