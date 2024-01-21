Left Menu

Kerala Police arrests man accused of abusing singer who criticised K S Chitra

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-01-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 19:34 IST
Kerala Police arrests man accused of abusing singer who criticised K S Chitra
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Police on Sunday arrested a man for abusing singer Sooraj Santhosh over the phone for his criticism of national award-winning playback singer K S Chitra for her recent video message urging people to chant Lord Ram hymns during the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

A notice was issued to the man, a native of Kasaragod district of Kerala, to appear at the Poojappura police station following a complaint by Santhosh who himself fell prey to cyber attacks following his criticism of Chitra.

An officer said that the Kasaragod native arrived at the station today where his arrest was recorded and thereafter, he was released on bail.

The man was booked under Sections 294 (use of obscene words) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 120(o) (causing nuisance by any mode of communication) of the Kerala Police Act, the officer said.

In a brief video circulated on social media platforms recently, Chitra asked everyone to chant the 'Sri Rama, Jaya Rama, Jaya Jaya Rama' mantra at 12.20 pm, when the consecration ceremony is held.

She also asked people to light five-wick lamps in their houses in the evening on the same day to mark the occasion.

The 60-year-old singer concluded her message by reciting the Sanskrit hymn ''Loka Samasta Sukhino Bhavantu,'' wishing that the Almighty's blessings may be showered on everyone.

However, the video message from the singer didn't go down well with a section of netizens, including Santhosh, who vehemently criticised her for the action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024