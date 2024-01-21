Kerala Police arrests man accused of abusing singer who criticised K S Chitra

Kerala Police on Sunday arrested a man for abusing singer Sooraj Santhosh over the phone for his criticism of national award-winning playback singer K S Chitra for her recent video message urging people to chant Lord Ram hymns during the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

A notice was issued to the man, a native of Kasaragod district of Kerala, to appear at the Poojappura police station following a complaint by Santhosh who himself fell prey to cyber attacks following his criticism of Chitra.

An officer said that the Kasaragod native arrived at the station today where his arrest was recorded and thereafter, he was released on bail.

The man was booked under Sections 294 (use of obscene words) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 120(o) (causing nuisance by any mode of communication) of the Kerala Police Act, the officer said.

In a brief video circulated on social media platforms recently, Chitra asked everyone to chant the 'Sri Rama, Jaya Rama, Jaya Jaya Rama' mantra at 12.20 pm, when the consecration ceremony is held.

She also asked people to light five-wick lamps in their houses in the evening on the same day to mark the occasion.

The 60-year-old singer concluded her message by reciting the Sanskrit hymn ''Loka Samasta Sukhino Bhavantu,'' wishing that the Almighty's blessings may be showered on everyone.

However, the video message from the singer didn't go down well with a section of netizens, including Santhosh, who vehemently criticised her for the action.

