U'khand: Husband of woman shot at on Jan 13 arrested from Mussoorie

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 21-01-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 19:39 IST
The husband of a woman, who was shot at and found unconscious on a road here a week ago, was arrested from a home-stay in Mussoorie following a gunfight early Saturday, police said.

Tanya Chauhan had been shot in the head on January 13. She was immediately taken to the Government Doon Hospital where doctors removed the bullet. However, police said her condition is still not suitable for recording of statement.

On receiving information that her husband Shubham Rajput, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, was hiding in a home-stay in Mussoorie in Uttarakhand, a police team reached the spot, an official said. Shubham fired at the team and fled from there, he said.

The team again surrounded him in the Kuthalgate area. Shubham again fired at it, and in retaliatory fire, he suffered an injury to his leg, the official said. During the encounter, Sub-Inspector Mithun Kumar suffered a bullet injury to his stomach, he said. The police officer and Shubham have been hospitalised.

Seeing Tanya's pictures on social media, her sister Kavya identified her, police said. Tanya is a resident of Jwalapur in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district. During preliminary investigation, the police found that Tanya's husband and her father-in-law were missing from their house in Sonipat since last year.

On the encounter, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh to provide the best treatment to the injured police officer. He has also asked to take strict action against Shubham.

