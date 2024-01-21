Gujarat: Stones pelted on Ram 'shobha yatra' in Mehsana; cops fire teargas, round up 15 persons
Police fired teargas shells after stones were pelted on a ''shobha yatra'' (procession) of Lord Ram in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Sunday, an official said.
The incident took place in Kheralu town on the eve of the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and three teargas shells had to be fired to control the situation, Inspector General of Police Virendrasingh Yadav said.
''Fifteen persons have been rounded up after a combing operation at the site. Police personnel accompanying the shobha yatra took immediate action to avert any (further) incident and brought the situation under control,'' the IG said.
No one seems to have been seriously injured in the stone pelting, he added.
The situation at the spot is peaceful and police patrolling has been intensified in the area, Yadav told reporters.
