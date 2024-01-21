Pratapnagar SHO suspended for sharing indecent comments on Rajasthan Police's social media group

The SHO of Pratapnagar police station was suspended and sent to the police line for sharing indecent comments on the Rajasthan Police's social media group, officials said on Sunday.

Bhilwara District Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh suspended Pratapnagar SHO Mahavir Prasad Meena with immediate effect in connection with the case and sent him to the police line.

The officer in a statement issued on Sunday said that Meena was suspended with immediate effect and sent him to the police line after he came to know that the police inspector had made indecent comments on social media.

He said that zero tolerance would continue for indiscipline. The officer added that a similar strict action would be taken in future if any such personnel commits indiscipline or tarnishes the image of the police department by making indecent comments on social media.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, Bhilwara, has been instructed to complete the investigation and report.

