Left Menu

Pratapnagar SHO suspended for sharing indecent comments on Rajasthan Police's social media group

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-01-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 22:14 IST
Pratapnagar SHO suspended for sharing indecent comments on Rajasthan Police's social media group
  • Country:
  • India

The SHO of Pratapnagar police station was suspended and sent to the police line for sharing indecent comments on the Rajasthan Police's social media group, officials said on Sunday.

Bhilwara District Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh suspended Pratapnagar SHO Mahavir Prasad Meena with immediate effect in connection with the case and sent him to the police line.

The officer in a statement issued on Sunday said that Meena was suspended with immediate effect and sent him to the police line after he came to know that the police inspector had made indecent comments on social media.

He said that zero tolerance would continue for indiscipline. The officer added that a similar strict action would be taken in future if any such personnel commits indiscipline or tarnishes the image of the police department by making indecent comments on social media.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, Bhilwara, has been instructed to complete the investigation and report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024