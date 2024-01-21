Left Menu

Mumbai Marathon: 20 youngsters, 5 cops take part under Gadchiroli police's 'Project Udaan'

21-01-2024
Twenty youngsters and five police personnel from Naxal-affected Gadchiroli took part in the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday morning as part of the district's police's 'Project Udaan', an official said.

The project aims to provide a platform for youth from remote areas in the district to take part in state and national level events, he said.

''Under the guidance of SP Neelotpal and Additional SP Kumar Chintha, participants underwent a two-month residential training programme, which included practice runs and physical conditioning. The training was overseen by national-level expert trainers,'' he said.

''In the 42 km category, Prakash Ramesh Miri and Suraj Sainath Botre secured ranks 48 and 49, completing the run in 2 hrs 54 mins, while Amol Porete finished with a timing of 3 hrs 3 mins, taking the 85th spot,'' he said.

''In the half marathon (21 km) category, Priyanka Oksa finished 9th with a time of 1 hr 33 mins,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

