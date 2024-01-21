Left Menu

Woman suffers minor injuries in first accident on newly opened MTHL: Police

A woman sustained minor injuries after the car she was driving hit the divider on the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link MTHL on Sunday afternoon in the first accident on the newly opened sea bridge, the police said.Four other occupants of the vehicle, including two children aged between five and 11 and two women, escaped unhurt, they said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 22:48 IST
A woman sustained minor injuries after the car she was driving hit the divider on the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) on Sunday afternoon in the first accident on the newly opened sea bridge, the police said.

Four other occupants of the vehicle, including two children aged between five and 11 and two women, escaped unhurt, they said. According to an official from Nhava Sheva police station, a red Maruti car was on its way to Mumbai from Navi Mumbai when it met with an accident. The woman at the wheel lost control of the vehicle and it hit the divider. The vehicle flipped and skidded along the road for some distance before returning to an upright position, he said. The woman driving the car sustained minor injuries, while the car suffered damages to its roof and windshield, he said. Two more women and as many children who were also in the car escaped unhurt, he said. With the help of traffic police, the injured woman was rushed to a hospital in Navi Mumbai but her family members got her discharged and took her to Mumbai, he said.

Officials said this is the first accident on India's longest sea bridge, officially known as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, ever since it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12. A video of the accident has gone viral on social media.

The Nhava Sheva police are in the process of registering an FIR against the woman, who is yet to be identified, on a complaint by the traffic police. Further investigation is underway, the official added. The 21.8-km-long MTHL, which connects south Mumbai with the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, is a six-lane bridge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

