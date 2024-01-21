Nigerians arrested for selling cocaine
- Country:
- India
Three Nigerians, including a woman, were arrested for selling cocaine, the City Police said on Sunday.
On the direction of the Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore, police team led by Inspectors are closely monitoring and taking steps to arrest those who are selling ganja and other drugs, an official release said.
Based on information, a team led by the Inspector of Police, Aminjikarai police station, nabbed a Nigerian drug peddler from near Shenoy Nagar Metro rail station on Saturday night. Based on his confession, his wife and another accomplice who were involved in the case were also nabbed, it said.
The police recovered 1 kg cocaine, Rs 2 lakh in cash and 6 cell phones from them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rai Rathore
- Nigerians
- Rs 2
- Aminjikarai
- Nagar Metro
- Nigerian
ALSO READ
Eligible Reang families to get Rs 2.5 lakh for constructing houses: Union MoS Pratima Bhoumik
GDP numbers for FY24 show discrepancies of Rs 2.59 lakh crore
Bangladesh registers 27.15 % voter turnout till 3:00 pm amid boycott by main Opposition BNP
IIFCL plans to garner Rs 2,000 crore via maiden green bonds in 6 months
Japan, New Zealand arrive in Ranchi for FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024, express hopes to reach Paris