Relatives of Gaza hostages storm Israeli parliament panel
One woman held up pictures of three family members who were among the 253 people seized in the cross-border Hamas rampage of Oct 7 that triggered the worst fighting in decades. Some 130 remain held in Gaza after others were brought home in a November truce. "Just one I'd like to get back alive, one out of three!" the protester cried after pushing into the Knesset Finance Committee discussion.
A group of relatives of Israelis held hostage by Hamas militants stormed a parliamentary committee session in Jerusalem on Monday, demanding that the lawmakers do more to try to free their loved ones. One woman held up pictures of three family members who were among the 253 people seized in the cross-border Hamas rampage of Oct 7 that triggered the worst fighting in decades. Some 130 remain held in Gaza after others were brought home in a November truce.
"Just one I'd like to get back alive, one out of three!" the protester cried after pushing into the Knesset Finance Committee discussion. Other protesters, clad in black T-shirts, held up signs reading: "You will not sit here while they die there." "Release them now, now, now!" they chanted.
