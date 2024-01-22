Left Menu

Relatives of Gaza hostages storm Israeli parliament panel

One woman held up pictures of three family members who were among the 253 people seized in the cross-border Hamas rampage of Oct 7 that triggered the worst fighting in decades. Some 130 remain held in Gaza after others were brought home in a November truce. "Just one I'd like to get back alive, one out of three!" the protester cried after pushing into the Knesset Finance Committee discussion.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-01-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 16:26 IST
A group of relatives of Israelis held hostage by Hamas militants stormed a parliamentary committee session in Jerusalem on Monday, demanding that the lawmakers do more to try to free their loved ones. One woman held up pictures of three family members who were among the 253 people seized in the cross-border Hamas rampage of Oct 7 that triggered the worst fighting in decades. Some 130 remain held in Gaza after others were brought home in a November truce.

"Just one I'd like to get back alive, one out of three!" the protester cried after pushing into the Knesset Finance Committee discussion. Other protesters, clad in black T-shirts, held up signs reading: "You will not sit here while they die there." "Release them now, now, now!" they chanted.

(Writing by Dan Williams and Steven Scheer, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

