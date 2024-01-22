Maersk diverts ME2 container service via Cape of Good Hope

Danish shipping group Maersk is diverting its ME2 container service away from the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, rerouting the vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, the company said in an advisory to clients on Monday.

The ME2 service links Italy and the western Mediterranean Sea to the east coast of India and the United Arab Emirates.

