Left Menu

Gujarat: Stones pelted at 'shobha yatra' of Lord Ram in Vadodara; one injured

A sizable contingent of police personnel has been deployed at the site, Anand said.The process to register an FIR is underway, the SP added.A video of the incident, which was shot by a villager, showed people running for cover amid stone pelting.This is the second such incident in the state in two days.

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 22-01-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 18:50 IST
Gujarat: Stones pelted at 'shobha yatra' of Lord Ram in Vadodara; one injured
  • Country:
  • India

Stones were pelted on Monday evening on a procession taken out in Vadodara in Gujarat to celebrate the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, police said.

One person was injured in the incident that took place during a 'shobha yatra' in Bhoj in Padra taluka and a combing operation has been launched to nab three to four persons who pelted stones, Vadodara Superintendent of Police Rohan Anand said.

''Some people threw stones at the procession when it reached a street in the village. Police personnel accompanying the procession brought the situation under control and it proceeded on its designated route,'' the SP told reporters.

''The village was already tense ahead of the procession. The local police inspector had visited the village a couple of days ago and held a meeting (with members of both communities) to ensure peace was maintained during the procession. A sizable contingent of police personnel has been deployed at the site,'' Anand said.

The process to register an FIR is underway, the SP added.

A video of the incident, which was shot by a villager, showed people running for cover amid stone pelting.

This is the second such incident in the state in two days. On Sunday, police fired teargas shells after stones were pelted on a 'shobha yatra' of Lord Ram in Kheralu town of Mehsana district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024