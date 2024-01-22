Gujarat: Stones pelted at 'shobha yatra' of Lord Ram in Vadodara; one injured

Stones were pelted on Monday evening on a procession taken out in Vadodara in Gujarat to celebrate the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, police said.

One person was injured in the incident that took place during a 'shobha yatra' in Bhoj in Padra taluka and a combing operation has been launched to nab three to four persons who pelted stones, Vadodara Superintendent of Police Rohan Anand said.

''Some people threw stones at the procession when it reached a street in the village. Police personnel accompanying the procession brought the situation under control and it proceeded on its designated route,'' the SP told reporters.

''The village was already tense ahead of the procession. The local police inspector had visited the village a couple of days ago and held a meeting (with members of both communities) to ensure peace was maintained during the procession. A sizable contingent of police personnel has been deployed at the site,'' Anand said.

The process to register an FIR is underway, the SP added.

A video of the incident, which was shot by a villager, showed people running for cover amid stone pelting.

This is the second such incident in the state in two days. On Sunday, police fired teargas shells after stones were pelted on a 'shobha yatra' of Lord Ram in Kheralu town of Mehsana district.

