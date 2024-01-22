Six of family injured after being attacked in UP's Jaunpur

Six members of a family, including a minor, were injured on Monday after being attacked by a group of men over personal rivalry in a village in this district, police said.

The six were attacked with wooden sticks and were also shot at, they said, adding that the condition of two of the injured is said to be critical.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said, ''It seems that a bullet has also been fired at the BJP government's claim of zero tolerance against crime''.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shailendra Pratap Singh said the group of men reached the house of Anurag Yadav, a resident of Shekhahi village, and attacked his family members in the morning. ''The assailants attacked the family members with wooden sticks and also opened fire on them. Five male members of the family, including Anurag Yadav, and a 15-year-old girl were injured in the attack. The injured have been admitted to hospital,'' the SP added.

According to police, the attack was a fallout of a personal rivalry. It is yet to be ascertained how many of the injured suffered bullet injuries.

Additional police force has been deployed in the village to ensure law and order.

''We have lodged an FIR and started investigation. Efforts are on to identify and arrest the attackers,'' said Sarpataha Station House Officer (SHO) Dipendra Singh.

