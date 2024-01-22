Maape appoints MEC Nono Maloyi as Acting North West Premier

The North West Premier Kaobitsa Bushy Maape is out of the country until 31 January 2024, following advice and referral by his doctor to seek further medical treatment in Thailand.

During his absence, the MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Nono Maloyi, will act as Premier.

Maloyi has since been sworn in by the Judge President of the North West Division, Ronald Hendricks.

“Lastly, the Office of the Premier wishes to confirm that a formal notification of Premier Maape’s travel has been sent to both the President and the Speaker of the North West provincial legislature,” the statement read.

Maape resumed his duties in November after he fell ill following minor orthopaedic surgery in June 2023.

“He was subsequently advised by his medical team to take a rest while receiving medical attention,” the Premier's Office said at that time.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)