Left Menu

Maape appoints MEC Nono Maloyi as Acting North West Premier

During his absence, the MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Nono Maloyi, will act as Premier. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-01-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 20:58 IST
Maape appoints MEC Nono Maloyi as Acting North West Premier
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The North West Premier Kaobitsa Bushy Maape is out of the country until 31 January 2024, following advice and referral by his doctor to seek further medical treatment in Thailand.

During his absence, the MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Nono Maloyi, will act as Premier. 

Maloyi has since been sworn in by the Judge President of the North West Division, Ronald Hendricks.

“Lastly, the Office of the Premier wishes to confirm that a formal notification of Premier Maape’s travel has been sent to both the President and the Speaker of the North West provincial legislature,” the statement read. 

Maape resumed his duties in November after he fell ill following minor orthopaedic surgery in June 2023. 

“He was subsequently advised by his medical team to take a rest while receiving medical attention,” the Premier's Office said at that time. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024