Left Menu

Special forces of India, Kyrgyzstan begin 13-day counter-terror exercise

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 19:35 IST
Special forces of India, Kyrgyzstan begin 13-day counter-terror exercise
  • Country:
  • India

Special forces of India and Kyrgyzstan on Monday kick-started a 13-day exercise in Himachal Pradesh's Bakloh with a focus on combating terrorism and extremism.

It is the 11th edition of India-Kyrgyzstan annual 'Khanjar' exercise.

The Indian Army contingent comprised 20 personnel from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) while the Kyrgyz team with equal number of personnel is being represented by the Kyrgyz special forces' Scorpion brigade.

''The aim of the exercise is to exchange experiences and best practices in counter terrorism and special forces operations in built-up area and mountainous terrain under Chapter VII of the UN Charter,'' the Indian Army said in a statement.

''The exercise will emphasise on developing special forces skills, advanced techniques of insertion and extraction,'' it said.

The army said the exercise will provide an opportunity for both the sides to fortify defence ties while addressing common concerns of international terrorism and extremism.

''The exercise will also accord opportunity to showcase capabilities of cutting edge indigenous defence equipment besides achieving shared security objectives and foster bilateral relations,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024