Judicial officer elevated as Chhattisgarh HC judge, two J-K HC additional judges made permanent

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 20:34 IST
Judicial officer elevated as Chhattisgarh HC judge, two J-K HC additional judges made permanent
A judicial officer was on Monday elevated as an additional judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court while two additional judges of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court were made permanent judges.

The name of judicial officer Arvind Kumar Verma was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on January 4.

Justices Rahul Bharti and Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, additional judges of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, were made permanent judges. Their names were also recommended by the collegium on January 4.

The appointments were announced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on X.

The Supreme Court Collegium had also recommended the name of Abhay Ahuja, additional judge of the Bombay High Court, for elevation as a permanent judge on the same day.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being made a judge or what is popularly called a ''permanent judge''.

