Left Menu

Several Manipur MLAs demand revoking of SoO, replacement of Assam Rifles

Thirty-four legislators of the ruling alliance in Manipur, including seven Naga MLAs, have urged the Centre to revoke the Suspension of Operations SoO with Kuki militant groups, as well as replace the Assam Rifles with other security forces that have the ability to act.The legislators claimed that in several areas, the Assam Rifles was not responsive and remained mute spectators when unarmed civilians, mostly farmers, came under attack by armed men.SoO agreements with the militant groups and the immunity it provides to them from central forces are the main cause of the never-ending cycle of violence.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 22-01-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 20:35 IST
Several Manipur MLAs demand revoking of SoO, replacement of Assam Rifles
  • Country:
  • India

Thirty-four legislators of the ruling alliance in Manipur, including seven Naga MLAs, have urged the Centre to revoke the Suspension of Operations (SoO) with Kuki militant groups, as well as replace the Assam Rifles with other security forces ''that have the ability to act".

The legislators claimed that in several areas, the Assam Rifles was ''not responsive'' and remained ''mute spectators'' when unarmed civilians, mostly farmers, came under attack by armed men.

''SoO agreements with the militant groups and the immunity it provides to them from central forces are the main cause of the never-ending cycle of violence. Thus SoO... should be abrogated immediately. It should not extended beyond its expiry date of February 29, 2024," the MLAs said in a statement. The SoO was signed with the Centre, the Manipur government and two conglomerates of Kuki militant outfits – the Kuki National Organisations and United Peoples Front. The pact was first inked in 2008 and extended periodically.

''These forces (Assam Rifles) and their leadership (chain of command) need to give strict instructions and be held accountable, and replace with forces that have the ability to act by returning suppressive fires when they observe that unarmed civilians are being fired upon," it said.

The MLAs have also called for ''complete disarmanent of illegal arms in the possession of unauthorised persons" in the state at the earliest.

The legislators asserted that if the Union government is "unable to take any positive action as per these demands", the MLAs will take "appropriate action in consultation with the public".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024