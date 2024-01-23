PM directs to start national campaign to mobilize residential segment consumers to adopt rooftop solar in large numbers
During the meeting, Prime Minister said that the power of the sun can be harnessed by every household with a roof to reduce their electricity bills and to make them truly aatmanirbhar for their electricity needs.
Immediately after his visit to Ayodhya on the auspicious occasion of consecration of Suryawanshi Bhagwan Shri Ram, Prime Minister chaired a meeting to launch “Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana” with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.
Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana aims to provide electricity to low and middle-income individuals through solar rooftop installations, along with offering additional income for surplus electricity generation.
The Prime Minister also directed that a massive national campaign should be started to mobilize residential segment consumers to adopt rooftop solar in large numbers.
