World News in Brief: Pandemic treaty in jeopardy, historic IOM appeal, ‘enormous obstacles’ facing Iran’s lawyers
UN News | Updated: 22-01-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 22:25 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iraq recalls ambassador from Tehran over Erbil attack
In Tehran, Jaishankar holds 'productive' discussion with Iranian urban development minister
Jaishankar speaks about threats to maritime shipping in the region during meeting with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran.
Iran says it conducted a satellite launch, the latest for a program the West fears improves Tehran's ballistic missiles, reports AP.
Pakistan expels Iran ambassador, recalls envoy to Tehran in response to Iranian airstrikes in Pakistan