Israel proposes 2 month fighting pause in Gaza for release of all hostages -Axios
Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2024 01:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 01:46 IST
Israel has given Hamas a proposal through Qatari and Egyptian mediators that includes up to two months of a pause in the fighting as part of a multi-phase deal, Axios reported on Monday.
The deal would include the release of all remaining hostages held in Gaza, the report added citing two Israeli officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
