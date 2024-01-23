US appeals court revives Mexico's $10 billion lawsuit against gun makers
Reuters | Boston | Updated: 23-01-2024 02:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 02:51 IST
A U.S. appeals court on Monday revived a $10 billion lawsuit by Mexico seeking to hold American gun manufacturers responsible for facilitating the trafficking of weapons to drug cartels across the U.S.-Mexico border.
The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower-court judge's decision dismissing the case on the grounds that a U.S. law barred Mexico from suing Smith & Wesson Brands, Sturm, Ruger & Co and others.
