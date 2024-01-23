Left Menu

UK conducts further strikes against Yemen's Houthis

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2024 04:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 04:04 IST
The United Kingdom has conducted further strikes against Yemen's Houthis, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Monday.

British aircraft used precision-guided bombs to strike multiple targets near the Sanaa airfield, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

