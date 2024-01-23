Left Menu

Elderly woman bludgeoned to death; her grandson held

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a wooden rod by her grandson, who was apparently under the influence of liquor in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. This annoyed him and in a fit of rage, he hit her with a wooden rod, killing her on the spot, an official of Jawhar police station said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 23-01-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 10:53 IST
Elderly woman bludgeoned to death; her grandson held
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a wooden rod by her grandson, who was apparently under the influence of liquor in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. The woman was killed on Monday night in her Umbarwadi village in Jawhar taluka, following which the accused was arrested, they said. ''When the 23-year-old man, Dharmaveer Vaze, was having dinner at home, he heard his grandmother, Anandi Tokhre, complaining and murmuring to herself. This annoyed him and in a fit of rage, he hit her with a wooden rod, killing her on the spot,'' an official of Jawhar police station said. The accused was under the influence of liquor at the time of incident, he said. An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) was registered and the victim's body was sent for post-mortem to a government hospital, inspector Sanjay Bramhane of Jawhar police station said. After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and arrested the accused, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024