Cong to hold state-level workers' conventions for 2024 polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 11:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • India

Getting battle-ready for the 2024 general elections, the Congress will from Thursday start holding state-level workers' conventions where party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over meetings of office bearers to energise organisational cadres.

The first state-level workers' convention will be held on Thursday in Telangana where the Congress recently formed a government, ousting the K Chadrashekhar Rao government of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

The party will then hold the state-level workers' convention in Uttarakhand on January 28, in Odisha on January 29, in Delhi on February 3, in Kerala on February 4, in Himachal Pradesh on February 10, in Punjab on February 11, in Tamil Nadu on February 13 and in Jharkhand on February 15, according to AICC general secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal.

During the conventions, Kharge will preside over meetings of office bearers from the booth to the state level and further ''energise our dedicated cadre'', Venugopal had said in a post earlier.

''Right to the booth level, the Congress is all geared up for a blitzkrieg campaign!'' he had said.

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is also ongoing with preparations for the general elections being undertaken simultaneously.

At a key party meeting earlier this month, Kharge had said that by working night and day, we will be able to provide an alternative government to the people after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

''Leave aside differences, do not indulge in nitpicking and do not raise internal issues in the media and work as a team to ensure Congress' victory,'' he had told the gathering.

On January 4, senior Congress leaders from across the country discussed the party's strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and seat sharing with other parties besides preparations for the Bharat Nyay Yatra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

