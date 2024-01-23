Left Menu

Navi Mumbai jeweller cheated of gold worth Rs 1.9 cr; one booked

The complainant conducted inquiries and found out that no such raid had taken place, the official said.When the complainant asked Sisodia to return his gold, the latter gave him evasive replies, following which he decided to approach the police, he said, adding that no arrest had been made in the case so far.

Navi Mumbai jeweller cheated of gold worth Rs 1.9 cr; one booked
An offence has been registered against a jewellery shop owner for allegedly cheating a jeweller of gold worth Rs 1.9 crore in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Monday registered a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code against Ranjitsingh Bhavarsingh Sisodia, who owns a jewellery shop in Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai, an official said.

The complainant, a jeweller from Kamote, has alleged that he had given Sisodia 3.8 kg of gold worth Rs 1.9 crore for making jewellery in October last year. The accused later claimed that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had raided his shop, he said. The complainant conducted inquiries and found out that no such raid had taken place, the official said.

When the complainant asked Sisodia to return his gold, the latter gave him evasive replies, following which he decided to approach the police, he said, adding that no arrest had been made in the case so far.

